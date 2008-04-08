Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Rumour: BioShock 2 Bound For PlayStation 3 (and Wii?) The Playstation 3 I understand, but the Wii? I hate to think of the compromises 2K would have to make for it to be playable.
Ninja Gaiden II Impressions: Bloodbath Yes, it has lots of blood. Yes, it's lots of fun.
Demigod Gets Publisher, Slips To 2009 Gas Powered Games' DotA-inspired RTS RPG finds a home. Before you ask, it's not Blizzard.
Eidos Montréal Working On Thief 4 Will they? Won't they? Please, let it be true!
