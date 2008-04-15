Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Busy days! I'm in the process of moving and working - at the same time! I've heard people say it's not possible, but if I close my eyes and spin around my room a few hundred times, I really start believing I can do it.
The GTA IV Compendium & FAQ A final look at what you can expect from Rockstar's open-world shooter. Minus anything the developers took out.
Activision: Army Of Two, R6: Vegas 2 Fail While neither game has reached the heights of CoD 4, I'd hardly say they failed. I quite enjoyed both titles actually.
Oh, That MGS4 Headset Is Real And just when you thought your Solid Snake costume would never be complete.
