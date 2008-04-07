Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

This Is What A Water Cooled Xbox 360 Looks Like You know, in case you decide to give it a go. I don't think it'll ever be able to stand upright again, but at least it won't RROD.

Kotaku Originals: Say It With Cake Hey look, it's those Kotaku originals again! Which means a load of US posts you may have missed.

THQ Gamer's Day 2008 Coverage De Blob, Saints Row 2, Wall-E and more await you behind this link. I promise!