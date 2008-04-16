Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Jumpgate Evolution: The First Fifteen Do you decide whether you'll keep playing a game in the first 15 minutes? NetDevil thinks so.
EVE Online Source Code Leaked, No Worries It may very well not pose a security risk to the game, but then, one has to question CCP's internal security when its source code is leaked.
Rumour: Here's What Rockstar Removed From Australian/NZ GTA IV In case you missed this super-late-night post, we may have found out what Rockstar removed from our version of GTA IV.
