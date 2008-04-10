Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Rock Band European Release Doesn't Include Australia Okay, fair enough EA. But seeing as it's been priced in the US and Europe, surely you have some idea of the cost for Australia? I mean, you're not going to come up with a random number on release... or are you...?

Two Hours of Mario Kart Direct Feed Nothing to do this morning? Here's a great way to spend your time until lunch.

Zero Punctuation Relishes No More Heroes Zero Punctuation. Fast talking. Funny. No More Heroes. Need I say more?

Interplay Sequelising Earthworm Jim, Dark Alliance, Descent, MDK Interplay is back from the dead. Let's see how long it lasts.

BioShock 2 Coming To... The Wii? Question: If Bioshock 2 did come out on Wii, would you buy it over the 360, PS3 and PC versions?