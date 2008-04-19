XBLA Soul Calibur Is The Dreamcast One, Not The Arcade One

Soul Calibur's coming to Xbox Live Arcade. Hurray! But...wait. Which version is it? The magnificent Dreamcast version? Or the, uh, less magnificent arcade version? Rest easy, kids. Namco Bandai have told Shacknews that "the game is based on the Dreamcast version with no major additions or subtractions". Glad that's sorted. Now all we need to know is how far over the 150MB limit this thing's going to come in at, and we'll be all done.

