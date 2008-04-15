The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

XBLA This Week: Bullwinkle and Battlezone

This week's Xbox Live Arcade offerings are brought to you by the letter B! Something old and something we hope you'll really like are coming your way, in the form of the arcade classic Battlezone (400 Microsoft points) and Rocky & Bullwinkle (800 Microsoft points). One is a fast-paced collection of microgames featuring classic cartoon characters from ages past, and the other is vector tank combat with redone graphics and all-new Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Capture the Flag modes! Both utilise the Xbox Live Vision Camera for added functionality, so now it's up to you to figure out which is which. Good luck and godspeed!

This week on Arcade: Bullwinkle and Battlezone [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

