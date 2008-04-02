Xbox 360 Blu-ray Rumour Boomerangs Back

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We know. We're actually a little sick of the Xbox 360 might get Blu-ray rumours, wait, no they aren't, too. But according to DigiTimes' industry sources, optical drive manufacturer Lite-On is developing a built-in Blu-ray for a future version of the Xbox 360 console. And Lite-On will begin shipping out the components in the second half of 2008.

Additional geek note: said future blu console will feature a 170-watt power supply. Exciting! We'd remind you again that this is all still considered rumour to the nth degree, but you're old pros by now.

Lite-On developing BD-ROM drives for Xbox 360, sources say [DigiTimes]

