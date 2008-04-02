Xbox 360 Edging On 2 Million UK Sales

For those keeping score at home, a representative from Chart-Track has said that Microsoft is quite close to reach the 2 million unit milestone of sold Xbox 360s in the UK (Chart-Track expects it to happen next week). GamesIndustry points out that the company moved their first million units in 60 weeks. Now it looks like their second million will sell over a similar timeframe.

Wow, I'll tell ya. If I had a dollar for every Xbox 360 sold in the UK, I'd have...uhh...let's just call it a lot of money.



Xbox 360 to hit 2m in UK "next week" [GamesIndustry]