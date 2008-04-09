Xbox 360 HD-DVD Player To Get Software Update As A Painful Reminder

Still saddled with that Xbox 360 HD-DVD add-on? You know, the "most affordable way to jump into the next generation of DVD technology" that was recently discontinued? Studio support may be down the toilet, but the thrill of downloading software updates for the thing isn't over yet, as Larry Hryb noted on his blog that the accessory will get at least one more update, just for kicks.

What's new? Compatibility improvements with certain titles and additional support for network features, according to the source, but we're hearing rumblings that it will soon weigh down your papers with much higher clarity. Yes, it is awesome!

HD DVD Update [Xbox Lives Major Nelson]