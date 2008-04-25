Xbox 360 Stands Out In Dull Third Quarter For Microsoft

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Microsoft's Entertainment and Devices division saw revenue up 68 percent in its third fiscal quarter, thanks to "robust" demand for Xbox 360 consoles, the company announced today. The console sold 19 million units during the three months ending March 31st, a 74 percent increase over the same period a year ago.

Microsoft's Xbox 360 division was the $US 1.56 billion revenue standout amid a period of very little growth in the company's other businesses - Microsoft's whole-picture revenue was $US 14.45 billion, barely nudging the needle above the $US 14.4 billion it reported during the same period of 2007. Microsoft's overall profit actually slumped 11 percent.

The $US 14.45 billion performance for the company was less than analysts were expecting from Microsoft, but the company still promises to make expectations for its upcoming fiscal fourth quarter ranging from $US 15.5 billion to $US 15.8 billion.

