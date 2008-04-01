The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox Live Downtime Tomorrow, Don't Get Excited

Microsoft send word that today will see Xbox Live down for maintenance between the hours of 20:00-23:00 AEDT. Anyone hoping for some kind of April Fool's Day surprise like an XBL update from Microsoft should do less hoping and more facing reality, as the downtime's for server maintenance, which means "there are no new features...that will appear on your Xbox 360 console or Xbox.com when the service comes back online".
Reminder: Xbox Live Maintenance on Tuesday April 1 [Microsoft]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles