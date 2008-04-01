Xbox Live Downtime Tomorrow, Don't Get Excited

Microsoft send word that today will see Xbox Live down for maintenance between the hours of 20:00-23:00 AEDT. Anyone hoping for some kind of April Fool's Day surprise like an XBL update from Microsoft should do less hoping and more facing reality, as the downtime's for server maintenance, which means "there are no new features...that will appear on your Xbox 360 console or Xbox.com when the service comes back online".

Reminder: Xbox Live Maintenance on Tuesday April 1 [Microsoft]