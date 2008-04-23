Xbox Live Is Down, Repeat, Down

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Xbox Live Status Watch: Day 125 - Didn't think we'd be running one of these again so soon. We'd gotten a few emails over the past day or two about people being unable to sign into Xbox Live, but things seem to have taken a turn for the worse today, with Xbox.com's support page now displaying the familiar "Users may experience difficulties..." message. I can't sign in, you guys having any luck?

  • Solaris Guest

    Isn't it strange that xbox live stuffs up after maintenance, is it me or isn't maintenance supposed to stop that stuff from happening?
    Well anyway we might just get another lousy arcade game out of it. But in any case I hope they fix it soon.

  • bradon Guest

    no i dont know how do get x-box live but i have cod4 maybe we good go sysetem link

