Xbox Live Status Watch: Day 125 - Didn't think we'd be running one of these again so soon. We'd gotten a few emails over the past day or two about people being unable to sign into Xbox Live, but things seem to have taken a turn for the worse today, with Xbox.com's support page now displaying the familiar "Users may experience difficulties..." message. I can't sign in, you guys having any luck?
Xbox Live Is Down, Repeat, Down
Isn't it strange that xbox live stuffs up after maintenance, is it me or isn't maintenance supposed to stop that stuff from happening?
Well anyway we might just get another lousy arcade game out of it. But in any case I hope they fix it soon.