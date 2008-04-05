Xbox Live Is In A Bad, Bad Way (or Revenge of Xbox Live Outage Watch 2008: Day 105.) Nope. You're not the only one experiences issues with Xbox Live tonight, dear gaming friends. The service is, we assume, buckling under the pressure of the multitudes trying to snatch the new Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map pack. The official Xbox support site reads "Xbox LIVE users may experience issues with purchasing marketplace items, receiving title updates, and account management." A handful of readers have notified us of their issues, including the inability to redeem Microsoft Points cards and download from Marketplace. Our suggestion? If you don't want to have a frustrating Friday night, take a Live breather.
