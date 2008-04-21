Xbox Live On Dial-Up Is No Fun For Anybody

It's unlikely, but some of you out there may use a dial-up connection on a semi-regular basis. Hell, maybe even a regular basis. If so, you're probably used to waiting an age for stuff to download, so why not give your ceaseless read-press F5-wait-repeat cycle a miss and try something a little more laborious. Like connecting to Xbox Live. Instructables have the how-to guide, and all you need is a a PC hooked up to these internets via 56k and an ethernet cable. Oh, and some time on your hands.

How to get on Xbox Live with Dialup [Instructables, via Gizmodo]