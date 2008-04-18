Yahoo! Dishes On Spider-Man: Web Of Shadows

Well no wonder we've not seen a press release for Spider-Man: Web of Shadows! Yahoo! has the exclusive details on the new game, including the announcement trailer and a few choice pieces of concept art. Web of Shadows, developed by Shaba and Treyarch, the game features the same free-roaming gameplay we've come to be cautiously optimistic about, with a dark twist. New York City has been invaded by something horrible, the city leaders have declared martial law, and Spidey's friends and foes alike are struggling to handle the situation.

You'll work aside friends like S.H.I.E.L.D. and Luke Cage, as well as enemies like The Kingpin. Choice plays a big part in the game, with gameplay decisions having effect on how the public views you as well as which allies join you for the final battle. Choice even factors into the marketing, as you can now sign up at the official website, where you'll be able to vote on which features get revealed and where the next trailer takes place.

It's far too early to tell if the game will be any better than the last two bombs, but I like the direction they're heading in. Darker is better.

Yahoo! Spider-Man: Web Of Shadows Premier [Yahoo! Videogames - Thanks Charlie!]