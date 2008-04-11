Yes, We Could Use Adorable Classic DS Covers

I'm generally pretty good about restraining from DS accessories purchases, but these classic Nintendo cases from an Etsy seller are a little piece of fantastic. Constructed of hand-sewn felt, the pieces are far from polished, mass-produced products, but that's precisely what makes them so charming in the first place. Pick one up for $US 13 or both for $US 21. In continuing with my fast food metric of the day, that's anywhere from 3-5 value meals.



Classic Nintendo DS Lite Pouch Pack [Etsy via technabob]