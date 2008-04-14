The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, Yes, The *First* Grand Theft Auto IV Print Review

First reviews are much like first comments in threads. Sometimes a little too keen and eager to shout "FIRST!" This time, it's The Official Xbox Magazine's turn with the first print review for Grand Theft IV. The bit-sized nuggets are:

• Amazingly realistic world
• Stunning action set pieces
• Genuinely engrossing storyline
• Hugely entertaining multiplayer
• Vast in every aspect

What's more, the mag adds GTA IV is "Utterly stunning in every respect." For those of you who care about numbers, OXM gives the game a "10". That means it's friggin' aces. (Still, from what Crecente wrote, this game sounds top drawer.)
GTA 4 REVIEW [GTAForums Thanks, Zeliard!]

