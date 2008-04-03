The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yet Another Promising HL2 Mod

Yes, Hull-Breach is another HL2 mod. But it's also one that's got a crew of over 20 and has been in production for years, and features its own custom-built universe, (with some very nice concept art) about a war set 2000 years in the future. Sure, like most HL2 mods we seem to post on this may never go anywhere, but hey, it may also go somewhere. The project's "blog" link (complete with soundtrack and artwork) is below.
Hull-Breach [via io9]

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    When does it stop being a Half-Life 2 mod and become a Source game?

