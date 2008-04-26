You Are A Tie, Not Guitar, Hero

Cute. Currently on sale at Zazzle, and taking the 80's keyboard tie as inspiration, this Guitar Hero-themed neck tie is subtle enough that the bolder office workers amongst you may actually be able to pull it off. So long as you explain to your co-workers that horizontal patterns are all the rage in Milan this year. And don't explain that you set a new Tie Hero high score this morning when you totally nailed a double windsor in less than 30 seconds.
Guitar Hero Key Neck Tie [Zazzle, via 4CR]
