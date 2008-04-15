You Call These E-Rated Games? No!

The ESRB is not perfect. Not at all. Some games that might appear "For Everyone" ain't, well, For Everyone. Website GamePro Family has a look at E rated games that aren't necessarily E. Tongue planted firmly in cheek.
Professor Layton and the Curious Village
"...A 10 year-old boy is travelling the countryside with an old professor he has no relation to? By all the ESRB's guidelines this is an E-Rated game with no objectionable content..."
Baby Pals
"...Though young girls may play out taking care of babies with their dolls, the thought of wiping a baby's arse on a DS's touch screen is counter to everything that is good and pure..."
High Rollers Casinos
"Huh, what? Hanging out in a casino and gambling is E-Rated?"
There are 13 more questionable titles.
E Games Gone Wild! [GamePro Family via Go Nintendo][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink