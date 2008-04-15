You Call These E-Rated Games? No!

The ESRB is not perfect. Not at all. Some games that might appear "For Everyone" ain't, well, For Everyone. Website GamePro Family has a look at E rated games that aren't necessarily E. Tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

"...A 10 year-old boy is travelling the countryside with an old professor he has no relation to? By all the ESRB's guidelines this is an E-Rated game with no objectionable content..."

Baby Pals

"...Though young girls may play out taking care of babies with their dolls, the thought of wiping a baby's arse on a DS's touch screen is counter to everything that is good and pure..."

High Rollers Casinos

"Huh, what? Hanging out in a casino and gambling is E-Rated?"