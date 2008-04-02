You Got Assassin's Creed In My MGS4!



When worlds collide, they go BOOM! What do you get when you insert Assassin's Creed's Altair into Metal Gear Solid 4? Well you get this video clip, which shows the smoking assassin watching patiently while countless soldiers get slaughtered before leaping into action and finally revealing what he's been hiding beneath that robe...Solid Snake! Feel free to insert your own "Is that a Solid Snake under your robe?" jokes in the comments section, while we try to figure out where the hell this clip came from.

Assassins's Solid [YouTube - Thanks furilla187!]