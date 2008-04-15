You Got Iron Mans In My Incredible Hulk

This interesting bit of concept art for Sega's The Incredible Hulk game just showed in my mailbox today. What do you suppose it means? You don't think that Hulkbuster Iron Man could make a cameo appearance in the game, do you? Probably just a coincidence. I mean, the Hulkbuster armour is appearing in the Iron Man game, so they're probably just using leftover artwork or something.

OMG Iron Man in the Hulk game!