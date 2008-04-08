You Watch Old Movies?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Bash

Horribly stressful day. Watching Rio Bravo to try and relax. When I started to get stressed out, I pop in a movie that I've seen a gajillion times. You know, something I don't really hafta watch. I usually alternate between The Third Man, A Night at the Opera or either any Howard Hawks movie. Guy never made a bad film! Also, we went to the same university. Though, at different times. :/

I know you like Reservoir Dogs, but what other movies are on rotation at the Crecente house?

  • nadir Guest

    'The Thing from Another World' totally missed the point of the short story 'Who Goes There' that it was adapted from. It wasn't a bad film I guess, but I think it could have been better. John Carpenter got it right. Scarface is a good film.

