You Watch Old Movies?

To: Crecente

From: Bash

Horribly stressful day. Watching Rio Bravo to try and relax. When I started to get stressed out, I pop in a movie that I've seen a gajillion times. You know, something I don't really hafta watch. I usually alternate between The Third Man, A Night at the Opera or either any Howard Hawks movie. Guy never made a bad film! Also, we went to the same university. Though, at different times. :/

I know you like Reservoir Dogs, but what other movies are on rotation at the Crecente house?

