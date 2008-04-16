Your Big Daddy Could Have Looked Like This

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To promote BioShock, 2K shipped the collector's edition with a Big Daddy figurine. Sounded great in theory, but in practice,the thing was too fragile, and looked like it had been painted by...well, somebody who had never played BioShock. And who loved the smell of industrial-strength spraypaint a little too much. Enter a Mr. David Blades, who took the standard figure, broke its arms and legs off, then re-posed and re-painted the whole thing so it's looking much nicer. Well played, Mr. Blades, well played.
Mr Bubbles [schwerpunkt]

