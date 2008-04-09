Your Freeloader May Be Useless On Mario Kart

Thinking of importing the Japanese version of Mario Kart to get around the delay? Whoah, Bessie. Import specialists Play-Asia have, after a quick round of testing, found that neither US nor PAL Freeloaders will run the game on your non-Japanese Wii. Of course this is still unconfirmed by either Nintendo or Datel, creators of the Freeloader, but Play-Asia are normally spot-on when it comes to this stuff. We knew/feared Nintendo would get around the Freeloader sooner or later, but not this soon, and not via the code on a game disc. Bad news! And now for worse news: this may set a precedent whereby many, if not all Wii discs from here on in contain similar checks. Play-Asia's warning email to customers follows.

This is an important e-mail update regarding your pending preorder Mario Kart Wii (w/ Wii Handle) (Nintendo™ Wii Japan, NTSC J), Order (#9593042).

We received the first small delivery today for testing and unfortunately we have to inform you, that the game is not compatible with the Datel Freeloader (US and PAL Version).

