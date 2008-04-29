The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Your Quarterly Reminder That Duke Nukem Forever Exists

3D Realms is still plugging away at Duke Nukem Forever, with a playable version being shown off to the crew from Shacknews that serves as a helpful reminder that Duke Nukem Forever exists. After witnessing "a good half hour" of gameplay and environments from the perennially late first-person shooter, the response was measure and largely free from overhype.

"We both confidently agree that after seeing this demonstration, Duke Nukem Forever is looking great, and will easily stand apart from the crowd in both visual and gameplay styles," writes Shacknews' Steve Gibson. Not going to be stamped on a box in a big, bright, all-caps pull quote, but better than nothing. Maybe?

Shacknews Views Duke Nukem Forever [Shacknews]

Comments

  • allofus Guest

    3Drealms,no one believes you will ever finish DNF.
    It's time to compile or get off the pot.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles