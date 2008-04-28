You've Got IGN Watermarks On My Okami Strategy Guide

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Misery loves company! It's OK, Capcom. You weren't the only ones to leave an IGN watermark on your own Okami art. Bradygames left one on the cover of their Okami Wii strategy guide, too! What's even kookier is that the watermark appears in a different spot on the book's cover than on the game's cover, meaning it's not just a case of re-using the same art from Capcom's cover. Whoops. Wonder if they'll offer replacement dust covers?

[thanks Seth!]

