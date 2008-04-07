Zelda Manga Getting Its English On

The Legend of Zelda manga incoming! Word on the street is that English adaptations of two volumes of Zelda, written by Akira Himekawa, the pen name for two writers who wrote half a dozen Zelda manga. The books trace the Ocarina of Time story line. Release date is October 7th, 2008, and it will be published by Viz Media. Better late than never, no?

