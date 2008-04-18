Zelda Team Working on New Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Don't forget. Nintendo doesn't just make Wii Fit and Brain Age. It makes other games, too. Games like The Legend of Zelda. About which, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says:

I think we'd gotten to a point where videogames were something that everyone could no longer enjoy. As a designer, I'm always focusing on what is fun — ideas that people can enjoy. For me, I'm trying to entertain as many people as I can, creating games that the widest number of people can enjoy. Of course, that being said, we do have the existing teams at Nintendo working on the kinds of products we've always made over the years. The Zelda team is forming again to work on new games! But to me, it's about finding these new interactive experiences and bringing them to people.

Please don't make a casual Zelda game, please don't make a casual Zelda game, please don't make a casual Zelda game.
Miyamoto on Wii Fit [1Up via Go Nintendo]

