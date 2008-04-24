Zero Punctuation Beats On Smash Bros. Brawl

This week sees Yahtzee take on a subject that has been plaguing him for weeks, his fans. Specifically his fans who have been angrily demanding a Super Smash Bros. Brawl review since time began. Well here it is folks, and he isn't exactly pleased with the way things turned out, though a great deal of the negativitiy seems to stem from where he decided to review it rather than the game itself. A fine job, with special thanks to GAMETRADERS ROBINA, but still only the second best video review of SSBB on the internets.
