

While I had previously thought that Yahtzee might be slowly losing his touch, this week's Zero Punctuation on Army of Two actually made me laugh out loud in several spaces, though that could be whatever illness is currently ravaging my body (I suspect scurvy). It actually plays out a lot like Crecente's review of the game, with the exception that Crecente loved the weapons customisation, which in Yahtzee's eyes makes him a...you know, I'm pretty sure completing that sentence isn't conducive to being employed, so I shall just leave it at that.

Zero Punctuation on Army of Two [the escapist]