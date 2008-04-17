Zero Punctuation Reviews Condemned 2 (And Indigo Prophecy)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week, Yahtzee officially reviews Condemned 2. And that's great. But then, in the heat of passion, he breaks into a mini-review of Indigo Prophecy. Plus, if you really think about it, there's actually a good amount of rhetoric on the original Condemned, too. So you are actually getting like 2 to 2 1/2 Zero Punctuations this week. And it's all coming at you for a low, low price of just $US 100 an episode. Oh, didn't you know? Then you're fucked, man. But at least you get some steak knives (for only $US 8.95 S/H).

Zero Punctuation: Condemned 2: Bloodshot [The Escpaist]

