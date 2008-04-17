Zero Punctuation Reviews Condemned 2 (And Indigo Prophecy)



This week, Yahtzee officially reviews Condemned 2. And that's great. But then, in the heat of passion, he breaks into a mini-review of Indigo Prophecy. Plus, if you really think about it, there's actually a good amount of rhetoric on the original Condemned, too. So you are actually getting like 2 to 2 1/2 Zero Punctuations this week. And it's all coming at you for a low, low price of just $US 100 an episode. Oh, didn't you know? Then you're fucked, man. But at least you get some steak knives (for only $US 8.95 S/H).

Zero Punctuation: Condemned 2: Bloodshot [The Escpaist]