26th Annual Golden Joystick Voting Opens

The world's oldest video game awards return for their 26th year, and they need your opinion. Voting has opened for the 26th annual Golden Joysticks, Future UK's yearly video game awards decided strictly by votes taken from the gamers themselves. Last year over 750,000 votes were tallied to prove that people really, really liked Gears of War. This year they aim to up that to over a million folks telling us how good BioShock was. </p

You can head over to the website at www.goldenjoystick.com right now and watch it desperately try to load up, or you can simply wait a bit later after the initial announcement frenzy has died down and cast your vote in a more relaxed fashion.

Organised by Future UK, the Golden Joystick Awards are voted for by gamers only - you'll find no industry suits or company bosses calling the shots or deciding your favourite games.

The games industry loves the Golden Joystick Awards, with these awards seen as the ultimate recognition of their hard work. As the granddaddy of gaming awards, the Golden Joystick Awards have been taking place since 1982, when a ZX Spectrum was the pinnacle of UK gaming, and PlayStation was just a dodgy nightclub in Romford. Last year UK gamers cast almost 750,000 votes, and with your help, the 26th Annual Golden Joystick Awards will smash 1,000,000.

26th Annual Golden Joystick Awards

Ultimate Game of the Year

The Sun Family Game of the Year

Nuts All Nighter Award

BBC 1Xtra Soundtrack of the Year

Bliss Handheld Game of the Year

Editor's Choice

The One To Watch Award

4Talent Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

Online Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Publisher of the Year

Retailer of the Year

UK Developer of the Year

If you are totally fed up with your favourite games not getting the praise and attention they deserve from the folks writing the websites and magazines, why not start your own voting campaign? Join up with fellow fans online and make that ignored game finally get the praise and recognition you believe it deserves.

