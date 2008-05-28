The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

2.8 Percent Of Japanese 5th Graders Play Erotic Games

Not just Pokémon! What games do little Japanese kids play? Well, according to the National Congress of Parents and Teachers Associations of Japan (PTA), 2.8 percent of the 5th graders said they often play games with explicit sexual content, while 97.2 percent, well, don't. What games were most popular among Japanese elementary school kids? Action games (including fighters) came in at 30.9 percent, followed closely by RPGs at 28.4 percent. Interesting factoid: Out of those polled, only 4.8 percent of grade schoolers don't have home consoles. They probably have other things!
Over 95 Percent [Mainichi via Sankaku Complex][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles