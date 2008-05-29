The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

360 Beats PS3 In UK GTA IV Throwdown

Yes. This old chestnut. Going off sales data compiled by European chart keepers ChartTrack, it's been revealed that since the launch of GTA IV on April 29, the 360 version of the game has outsold the PS3 version in the United Kingdom. By how much? Well, by around 180,000 copies, with the 360 version moving 750,000 copies, and the PS3 version, 570,000. It's also apparently had an affect on console sales, but since ChartTrack only give out percentages, and not hard numbers, those are useless, and I'm not going to post them. All in all, not a bad rear-guard action by Microsoft's last European stronghold.

360 outselling PS3 since GTA IV launch [Eurogamer]

Comments

  • Roy Guest

    If I were given a PS3 for free, it would be used solely as a BR drive rather than a gaming console, because it quite simply sucks ass. God, the 360 was out a year and a half before the PS3 launch, but it can still run GTA IV, for example, in a higher resolution with older tech. PS3 could/should have been the polar opposite of what it actually is, unfortunately for Sony and their legion of mangina loving fanboys, you cant polish a turd.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles