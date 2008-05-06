360 Bike Finished, Looks...Yeah

That Xbox 360 bike with control pad-themed dash we told you about last month is all done. If you're looking at it and can actually see yourself riding it - and hey, looking like that, it'll take some chops - know that there's only one, it's worth $80,000 and even if you could afford it, you can't buy it, because it's been crafted for a competition run by GAME Australia.

It's Cruisin' Time - Xbox 360 Chopper Hits the Streets [Xbox Australia]