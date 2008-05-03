3 Gaming Companies Make The BusinessWeek Top 100

Every year, BusinessWeek put together their InfoTech 100, a ranking of the year's 100 best-performing technology companies. Seeing as 99% of you couldn't give a rat's arse about technology stocks, yes, I'm posting this for the game-related content. Three gaming companies made the cut, with Nintendo managing a very respectable fourth-spot finish, behind only Amazon, Apple and Research In Motion (the Blackberry guys). The other gaming companies were Activision, who came 42nd, and Nvidia (yes, I'm counting them as primarily games-based), who came in at #59.

BusinessWeek Infotech 100 [BusinessWeek]