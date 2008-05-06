6" Warhawk Figures Usher In An Era Of Desktop Dogfights

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A PlayStation.Blog post about an upcoming Warhawk tournament actually contains something far more interesting: news of a line of miniature Warhawk figures. Gentle Giant studios are currently at work on the project, and when done will be releasing a line of 6" replicas based on the series' trademark fighter. They'll even come with little plastic stands, so it looks like they're flying, and you can pick them up off your desk and be all "mmmmmyyyeeewwwwww, pew pew pew" when nobody's looking.

