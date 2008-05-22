The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A Better, Custom Gunmetal PS3

Between limited availability, inflated prices and Konami's wonky online store, the chances of you actually getting hold of a gunmetal PS3 are somewhere between none and buckley's. So you could collapse in despair, sobbing gently throughout the night as you contemplate playing MGS4 on your black PS3, or you could get off your arse and do something about it. Like make your own gunmetal PS3. Like this guy did. Heck, his is even nicer than Konami's, so you'll come out ahead.

OMG i got the limited edition MGS4 PS3!! [PS3 Boards, via Gizmodo]

