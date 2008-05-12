A List of Demands for Grand Theft Auto

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Not even two weeks since its release and the ingrates at Kombo.com already have eight things they want to see in Grand Theft Auto from now on. Everyone has an ultimate GTA experience list, and I'm betting that GTA IV represents someone's wishful thinking from the Vice City days (the controls represent mine). But some of these have already been introduced.

Co-op play was kindasorta in San Andreas (albeit offline) and everyone shrugged. To fully integrate that into the main game experience seriously disrupts the at-your-own-pace narrative of what is basically a cinematic video game. Multiple cities: also San Andreas — including (technically) Liberty City. Robberies: Vice City, although I agree, I wish they had them in San Andreas and here, too.

How about a Godfather-style intimidation engine? The first two missions for Vlad were laughable — throw a brick through a window? Bump into a van? (I did it with a Blista Compact, too). God damn, those clowns would pay protection money for their seat at the Yankees game if you breathed on them hard.

One thing I do not want to see, or wouldn't use anyway, is an in-car view. I am constantly reliant on the elevated perspective of third-person driving, and always thumbing the right stick to peek before taking a corner or passing to the left on a hill. Lowering the POV and holding it inside the car would have you stuck in traffic half of the game.

Comments

  • pedantics @pedantics

    in car view > third person

    the driving physics are actually quite good now, you just can't tell from third person - it makes you mis-judges distances and slip-and-slide all over the place. the first person camera feels great, and lets you appreciate just how good the driving model actually is.

    hit select and give it a go!

  • kizaru @Kizaru

    for me, I wish:

    -The occasional AI doesn't just run up to you when you're in cover.

    -the cover system was more articulated, giving you more control over how many shots you fire off without having to worry about your character poping back into cover.

    -And 3; I wish I can get behind cover, blind fire an RPG 200 meters away and still hit that cop car... oh, wait... nevermind.:)

  • vipeness Guest

    PRIVATE FREE MODE
    MORE COOP MISSIONS
    BANK ROBBERIES (multiplayer)

