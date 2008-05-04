A Pixel Cookie How-To

Fondant make your blood run cold? Like something a little less labour intensive for cute desserts? Screw the game cakes, say hello to pixel cookies made using a Play-Doh Fun Factory. A photo how-to shows you how to take extruded dough sticks and turn them into the lovely creations above. Next up on the original baker's to-do list? Mario cookies using the same method.
