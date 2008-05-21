A Wii Game You Can Watch

Sure, the Nintendo Wii can't play movie DVDs, but it will soon be playing a SEGA published "sound novel" 428. Developed by Chunsoft, the interactive suspense yarn is set in Shibuya and is told from the point of view of several different characters. "Sound novels" typically show images or clips and players click through them kinda like interactive television. Chunsoft, best known for the first five Dragon Quest games and Mysterious Dungeon games, has released several sound novels for the PlayStation platform, including recent PS3 title Imabikisou. That game is getting a Wii port, FYI. 428 stars Yuto Nakamura, Hironari Amano and Narumi Konno.

