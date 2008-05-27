About Sammiches

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

WOAH. So. Very. Tired. Hope you had a nice three day weekend!

Yeah, well, lunch meat. Be glad you live in a country where they have it! I spent at least ten minutes in my super market very angry. Your typical Japanese super market has typically ham and roast ham and *maybe* salami. If you are lucky! Some of the fancier ones have sliced chicken. But that's about it.

Will have to search for some choice deli cuts. Really want to make/eat some proper sammiches.

  • DShrike Guest

    I also noticed the complete lack of different meats at the super markets during my 3 week trip to Japan last month. The smallest portions of meat were also quite expensive.

    Feel free to correct me if I'm wrong, but people who say Japan is expensive must just be trying to live like a Westerner in an Eastern country. Naturally Western things need to be imported and will cost more than items produced locally.

