About Sammiches

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

WOAH. So. Very. Tired. Hope you had a nice three day weekend!

Yeah, well, lunch meat. Be glad you live in a country where they have it! I spent at least ten minutes in my super market very angry. Your typical Japanese super market has typically ham and roast ham and *maybe* salami. If you are lucky! Some of the fancier ones have sliced chicken. But that's about it.

Will have to search for some choice deli cuts. Really want to make/eat some proper sammiches.

What you missed last night

How many GTAIV fingers?

Age of Conan somewhat popular

Korea getting limited MGS4 bundle, too

Afrika might be real

Starcraft 2 Screens