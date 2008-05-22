Acer Predator PC Is Over-The-Top (And Awesome)

This is Acer's new dedicated gaming PC, the "Predator". I could tell you the specs (Intel Core 2 Extreme, Nvidia nForce 780i SLI, 8GB memory), but really, that's not why we're here. We're here for that case. That ridiculous, completely unnecessary, completely awesome case that looks more like a writhing Patlabor fetus than something you use to keep your PC's delicate bits away from the elements. I mean, just look at it. It doesn't just "flip open". It transforms from a closed state to an open one. And before you start, yes, it's "just" a case, but this is probably the first and only time I'm going to gush over one, so indulge me for a minute, could you?

Acer Predator [Acer]