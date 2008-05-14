The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Acquisitions Cause $US 454 Million In Losses For EA In Fiscal 08

Army of Two, Burnout Paradise and the continued strength of Rock Band drove Electronic Arts to $US 1.127 billion in sales for the fiscal fourth quarter, an 84 percent increase over the same period last year - but rather than turn a profit, EA took a $US 94 million loss.

Despite having 27 titles that sold over one million units during the year and a total $US 3.7 billion in sales, that loss on the quarter was only a portion of the company's overall $US 454 million loss on the year, a hefty blow after last fiscal year's $US 76 million profit.

However, both sales and revenue growth were decent for the company, beating analyst expectations. Crunching the numbers, it appears as if EA could have made around $US 30 million, if not for the costs largely due to its acquisitions - specifically the $US 620 million purchase of BioWare and Pandemic in October 2007, finalised in January 2008.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles