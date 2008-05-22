Activision Announces Big Announcement: Eh, what? All I can say is that I received an email from Activision Oz's PR earlier today stating that "tomorrow, Activision will be making a major announcement which will involve a press release and other assets". Feel free to be confused - the publisher does this sort of pre-hype all the time - while I mentally prepare myself for a press release and assets.
To quote Big Kev "I'm excited!"