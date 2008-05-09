Activision Says Relax! No Industry Slowdown Coming

What, me worry? Activision CEO Bobby "Robert" Kotick says the game industry is not headed for a slowdown. Things are buzzing! Fear not!! In a conference call, Kotick said:
The video-game market fundamentals have never been stronger. There's no evidence that this growth will slow... A lot of this growth is coming from consumers who are experiencing video games for the first time.
Nothing, we mean nothing, will wipe that shit-eating grin off Kotick's face. Ever.
No Signs of Slowdown [Reuters]
