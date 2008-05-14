Actually, MGS4 PS3 Bundle Is Coming To Australia

Gameplayer is reporting that we will indeed be getting a Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 bundle, contrary to the Tweaktown story from a few days ago. Looks like its retailer sources had incorrect information, despite being spot on about the GTA IV PS3 bundle.

The pack, confirmed by SCE Australia MD Michael Ephraim, will retail for $749 and hit shelves close to the release of the game. As expected, the console will be the 40GB unit.

