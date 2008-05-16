After A Long Day, I Just Wanna...

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
...play some GTAIV. Found it at the game store near my house with a buncha signs saying it's ONLY IN ENGLISH. Ah, the perils of importing! I'm probably late to the party, I know, but it's pretty amazing when a game with all that hype lives up or it or gets damn close.
What you missed last night
New Phil Harrison
Sony announces 2008 and early 2009 line-up
One Postal, four screens
Microsoft on PS3 not getting GTAIV DLC
Gun Metal Grey on for Konami.com
